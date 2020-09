FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

Governor Gavin Newsom, joined by Senator Anna Caballero, will sign bills to help small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.

