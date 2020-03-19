Governor Newsom suspends standardized student testing in response to COVID-19 pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about his executive order advising that non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled until at least the end of March, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday to waive, pending federal approval, this year’s statewide testing for California’s more than six million students in K-12 schools.

“This time is stressful enough for students, families, and educators without the additional burden of annual testing,” said Governor Newsom.

“This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning.”

The Governor’s full executive order can be found here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.