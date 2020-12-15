Governor Newsom provides update on California’s response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes a day after the Governor visited a Los Angeles County hospital administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to front-line medical workers in the area.

California has been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which started shipping on Sunday and will be stored in negative 80-degree, ultra-low temperature freezers at Valley Children’s Hospital and other sites across the state. The vaccine requires two doses over a three-week period, state officials said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.

