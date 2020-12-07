Governor Newsom provides update on California’s response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news conference comes on the heels of new restrictions taking effect for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley that shut down personal services, bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation.

The rules were triggered when available capacity in the regions’ intensive care units fell below 15%.

