COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Governor Newsom: Most schools likely out until the fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Most California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the new coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Nearly all the state’s schools have already shut down as the most populous state tries to stop the spread of the virus, and the rest will soon, he said.

“I would plan and assume it is unlikely that many of these schools, few if any, will open before the summer break,” he said in a news conference streamed online.

“I don’t want to mislead you, to six-plus million kids in our system and their families, they need to make some plans at a time when a lot of plans are already being curtailed,” said Newsom, a father of four children. “But planning with kids is some of the most challenging planning.”

The state has applied for a federal waiver that means children would not have to face academic tests once they eventually return to school, said Newsom, a Democrat.

“We think it is totally inappropriate for kids to worry about coming back and being tested,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know