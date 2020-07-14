Gov. Newsom shuts down businesses in several Valley counties: ‘Data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered the closure of indoor operations in more businesses in counties on the state’s monitoring list. Among them are Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties.

“The data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense,” Newsom said during his press briefing Monday.

Businesses that will need to shut down indoor operations include: hair salons, barbershops, personal care businesses, fitness centers, places of worship, malls and offices for non-critical sectors.

Several counties in the Valley have reported in the last few weeks that their hospitals are reaching their capacities and are having to implement surge protocols.

Fresno County Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig said these closures will be challenging for small businesses.

“Clearly the virus is accelerating here in our county, but we have to find a way to be able to operate, to keep our businesses open, to be allowed to worship and do that safely,” Magsig said.

After just a couple of weeks of being open, Maggie Bryan, the owner of El Shaddia Maggie Nails, will have to close her doors once again.

“It’s so devastating, you know, because we work by appointment only, we have all these people that give us their deposit and the girls just paid their rent, I just paid the establishment rent, it’s like wow,” Bryan said.

Newsom also announced Monday that indoor operations in restaurants, zoos, museums, card rooms, family entertainment centers and movie theaters will have to close throughout the state. Bars are to close all operations in the state.

“This continues to be a deadly disease. This continues to be a disease that puts people in our ICUs, in our hospitals, and is currently putting a strain on our hospital system and in our ICUs,” Newsom said.

