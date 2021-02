FRESNO, California (KGPE) - Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it will be opening a new vaccine location in Fresno that will target the elderly population. However, vaccine allocation numbers for Fresno County continue to look grim.

According to Public Health Division Manager Joe Prado, the State of California is going to remove health care workers from the vaccine distribution formula by Feb. 16 and instead base it on the 65-years and older population.