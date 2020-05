TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Marriage licenses will be issued again in Tulare County starting Monday after an over monthlong suspension due to COVID-19.

The county's Clerk-Recorder Office will begin scheduling appointments to receive marriage license applications after the public service counters were closed March 19 in response to the pandemic. Anyone wishing to make an appointment can call the Clerk's Office at 559-636-5051 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.