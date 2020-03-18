Gov. Newsom predicts California schools won’t reopen until the fall

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE) – California schools may remain closed for the rest of the academic year after Governor Gavin Newsom made that announcement Tuesday.

He said he does not anticipate students will be returning to classrooms until after summer.

“Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week, please don’t anticipate in a few weeks and I say that because one needs to be honest and I need to be accountable to you,” he said.

Manuel Bonilla the president of the Fresno Teachers Association said the situation continues to be very fluid.

“Everything is going to be ever-changing. Just a week ago we weren’t thinking anywhere near this and here we are,” he said.

Newsom pushed for online learning and encouraged homeschooling. Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic said it’s a difficult plan to execute when many students don’t have the right tools.

“The governor throws out ‘Oh it can be distance learning,’ but that doesn’t work if you’re in certain parts of Fresno where you don’t have a laptop,” Slatic said.

Bonilla said they’re continuing to work closely with the district to mitigate the impact.

“Our number one concern is obviously our community and our students. So right now I know the district is working on getting some curriculum out. We anticipate that’s going to be out really soon, and then above and beyond that, making sure their well being is taken care of, that their nutrition is taken care of,” Bonilla said.

Slatic said he hoped Apr. 13th would be the reopening date for district schools but now the board will have to meet and discuss plans.

“The message to the parent and the students who are going through this right now is use your time wisely, get a book, read and stay as current as you can, read anything. That’s the guidance as we’re figuring this out,” Slatic said.

Newsom said the state has applied for federal waivers, so students won’t have to face any academic tests when classes resume.

