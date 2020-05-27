Gov. Newsom holds roundtable conversation with fitness industry workers

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — CA Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting a digital roundtable with fitness industry workers in California.

“The participants will share how they are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, how they are adapting their workplaces, and what opportunities they see to reinvent their businesses and our state’s economy,” a release from the Governor’s press office said.

This is the fourth in the series of conversations being called the “Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.