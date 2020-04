FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias and councilmember Esmeralda Soria unveiled details Friday on results from the first disbursement of the city's small business support loan program for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called Save Our Small Businesses, approved requests from 1,068 businesses out of a total of 2,634 requests received from across Fresno for a total of $750,000 spread across the seven city council districts.