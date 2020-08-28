Gov. Newsom expected to announce modified re-opening guidelines

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This after Newsom dropped some hints of new re-openings and a “new phase” at Wednesday’s news conference.

Newsom said they will announce new modified re-openings “in a much more prescribed way than we’ve seen in the past — in a different way than we’ve seen in the past.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:10 P.M.

