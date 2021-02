SAN DIEGO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join local leaders at the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station in San Diego today. Officials say it is one of the many locations administering COVID-19 vaccinations in communities across the state.

Attending alongside Gov. Newsom will be San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas and San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.