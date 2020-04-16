Gobernador de California revela plan de alivio para trabajadores indocumentados

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom reveló que trabajadores indocumentados que no son elegibles en recibir ayuda por parte del paquete de estímulos que aprobó el congreso, recibirán entre $500 y $1,000 como alivio por los efectos durante el brote de COVID-19.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.