FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Full COVID-19 vaccination may soon be mandatory to attend Fresno State and many other universities.

The California State University system announced plans to make vaccination a requirement for students, staff, and faculty using on-campus facilities by the fall.

“I think it will keep everyone safe. I think it will get this over faster and I think that vaccines are required at every level pretty much, so I don’t think it’s anything crazy that they’re required at this level,” Ashley Sherwood a Fresno State junior said.

“I just got vaccinated and I know that I just feel safer knowing not only that it’s really low for me to get sick but I’m not really going to pass it on to other people,” Hannah Dorf another junior said.

According to the university system, the requirement will go into effect in fall 2021 or when the FDA gives full approval to at least one vaccine, whichever happens later. Right now they have emergency approval. There must also be an adequate supply available.

The UC’s are also proposing a vaccination policy sending a statement reading in part:

“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end.”

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the move to mandate is not a surprise.

“This is not a new concept. Whenever you go to work at a number of different public agencies they want to make sure that you’re clear of tuberculosis for example. So this is just another communicable disease that represents a health hazard,” he said.

The CSU system will consult with several organizations including labor unions before any existing vaccine requirements are changed. Students and employees will also be able to seek exemption for medical or religious reasons.

The policy is still in the works with more details expected later, but Chancellor Joseph Castro said he wanted to give everyone this information now so they could make plans to be vaccinated by the fall.