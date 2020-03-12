FresYes festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — About 20,000 people were expected the attend the FresYes festivities in downtown Fresno next Saturday.

“It’s a big event. It really promotes downtown in a big way. It brings a lot of people down here that normally don’t come to downtown,” said President and CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership Jimmy Cerracchio.

The event has now been postponed until the fall.

“For us, in this community, it’s like taking away the Fourth of July for the country,” said President of Tioga Sequoia Brewery Mike Cruz. “That’s why we were weighing it severely up until this point.”

The announcement said, in part:

“The entire concept of this event is to bring people together to enjoy the best of the city and we can’t, in good conscience, do this while there is a threat to public health.” FresYes

Organizers say they hope to keep all the vendors for the new date.

“Am I sad that it’s canceled? Of course because of course it financially impacts me, but on the other side of it, you’ve got to think about the city of Fresno and the people, and that’s what it’s really about,” said local business owner Rachel Gomez.

Although the festival itself is postponed, organizers say people are still welcome to come out and visit the local businesses downtown.

“There’s going to be lots of stuff still open, it’s just the big street festival is off, but we encourage people to still get out and go have some fun and see the world and spend some money because it’s going to help our economy. I think we’re all going to need that,” said Cerracchio.

