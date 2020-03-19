Fresno’s ‘Shelter in Place’ order takes effect Thursday but others not following that lead

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The City of Fresno is calling on all residents to shelter in place starting at 12:01 Thursday through Mar. 31.

“This is a decision that is real, it’s painful, and it’s difficult,” said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Fresno’s city leaders put on a united front to announce the order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. City spokesperson Mark Standriff clarifies that it’s not mandatory, but the city hopes residents voluntarily comply.

“We have been working nonstop for days with the mayor on this issue, we are unified and working closely with the county and rural communities on this, we united, this is not a time for political speeches,” said District 2 Councilmember Mike Karabassi.

The order calls on all residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to close.

The city deems nonessential businesses to include bars and restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and clothing stores among dozens of others. Essential businesses can stay open, like health care providers, grocery stores, government centers and more.

“This virus is too serious to do anything else. Please join us in beating the coronavirus by beating its spread starting at midnight tonight,” said Mayor Lee Brand.

District 6 Councilmember Garry Bredefeld pointed out that surrounding cities are not following Fresno’s lead.

“Fresno County has not declared a shelter in place yet, the City of Clovis has not declared a shelter in place yet. I’d like to see a more coordinated effort,” said Bredefeld.

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula said the state is working to get assistance to business owners as soon as possible and encourages everyone not to be complacent.

“I do need to say this about social distancing. Many people are doing so but I am greatly concerned not everybody is taking this seriously enough,” said Arambula.

Mayor Lee Brand called for unity at a time many are polarized.

“I ask the people of Fresno to remain calm during this highly unusual stressful times. We’re all in this together,” said Brand.

Essential businesses

Healthcare Providers Doctors, dentists, pharmacies, veterinarians, mental health professionals

Utility companies Water, power, cable, internet

Government services

Grocery stores Farmer’s markets, convenience stores, pet supply, drug stores

Farming

Homeless service providers

Media

Gas stations and auto repair

Banks

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, HVAC

Mailing and shipping services

Schools*

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants (take out only)

Office supply stores

Transportation providers Airlines, busses, taxi, rideshare

Home-based care for seniors, adults, children

Residential facilities for seniors, adults, children

Professional services Legal, accounting Only as needed to assist with legally mandated activities

Childcare facilities**

* For purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, observing social distancing



** Providing services to enable employees exempted in the order to work as permitted, and with the restrictions set forth in Order Sections 1.16.21.1 through 1.16.21.4.

According to the order, “All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open” while maintaining adequate social distancing from employees and customers.

Non-essential businesses

Gyms and fitness centers

Movie theaters

Amusement centers

Bars, nightclubs

Salons, barbers, day spas

Auto sales

Other retail

Clothing, bookstores

Private clubs

Industrial and manufacturing not related to essential functions.

