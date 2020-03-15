Fresno Unified to provide meals for students during school closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District says they will provide meals for students during the school closure.

RELATED: Fresno Unified School District suspends classes in response to coronavirus pandemic

The district says on Monday and Tuesday breakfast and lunch will be provided at all school sites at their regular scheduled times.

The meals will be available on a grab-and-go basis. Students can get a meal from any Fresno Unified school they do not need to go to their school of enrollment, according to school officials.

School officials say that families will have the opportunity to retrieve their students medication(s) stored at their school site on Monday and Tuesday.

​For updates, visit fresnounified.org. or contact the Fresno Unified COVID-19 call center at (559) 457-3395 during normal business hours.

Please see Fresno Unified’s latest update for parents regarding school closures. pic.twitter.com/TAG7wKlgah — Fresno Unified (@fresnounified) March 15, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.