Fresno Unified announces temporary school closure due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus, Fresno Unified School District has taken the decision to temporarily close schools

In a news conference Friday, the school district announced a closure Mar. 16 through to Apr. 13.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we believe this to be the best course of action,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The move comes after the Fresno Teachers Association called for a school closure earlier in the day due to ongoing concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.