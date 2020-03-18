Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified to provide grab-and-go meals at all school sites

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District say they will continue to provide meals for students during the school closure.

All Fresno Unified school sites will be distributing meals to students and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Starting on Thursday, Mar. 19, food distribution will be available at the 18 sites listed below from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays.

Addams Elementary School

Ahwahnee Middle School

Columbia Elementary School

Computech Middle School

Cooper Academy

Figarden Elementary School

Fort Miller Middle School

Hamilton K-8 School

Kings Canyon Middle School

Lincoln Elementary School

Scandinavian Middle School

Sequoia Middle School

Tehipite Middle School

Tenaya Middle School

Terronez Middle School

Tioga Middle School

Wawona K-8 School

Yosemite Middle School

All food distribution will continue to be on a grab-and-go basis. Parent and staff updates can be found on the district’s website at fresnounified.org For questions, call Fresno Unified’s COVID-19 call center on (559) 457-3395.

In Clovis Unified School District, walk-up or drive-through meal service will continue through to Apr. 3. Meal pick up is available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The pick-up sites are:

Clovis Elementary School

Cole Elementary School

Fancher Creek Elementary School

Mickey Cox Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Miramonte Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Nelson Elementary School

Pinedale Elementary School

Sierra Vista Elementary School

Tarpey Elementary School

Temperance-Kutner Elementary School

Valley Oak Elementary School

Weldon Elementary School

Clark Intermediate School

Kastner Intermediate School

Buchanan Intermediate School

Clovis West High School

Clovis East High School

Clovis North High School

Starting Wednesday, meals will also be dropped off by bus at the following locations:

7:10 a.m. at Barstow & DeWolf

6:40 a.m. at Vin Rose LN @ N 41 Frontage Road

7:27 a.m. at 6207 E Clinton

7:37 a.m. at E Huntington & S Waverly

7:40 a.m. at Belmont Frtg & N Sabre (Ponding Basin)

7:37 a.m. at E Huntington & S Waverly

7:29 a.m. at Fancher @ Turner

7:30 a.m. at Mckenzie @ Rector Wy

7:32 a.m. at Belmont @ Sanders CT

7:33 a.m. at 7902 E Belmont @ Dewolf

7:35 a.m. at Locan @ Belmont

7:37 a.m. at 7261 E Tulare @ Dirt Field

7:40 a.m. at 6870 Kings Canyon Rd

7:42 a.m. at N Douglas & E Kerckhoff

7:40 a.m. at Inyo @ Shelly Golden Dawn

7:43 a.m. at N Burgan & N Armstrong (Pump Station)

7:39 a.m. at N Burgan & E Inyo

7:41 a.m. at N Burgan & E Balch

7:50 a.m. at Iowa @ Cimarron

7:18 a.m. at 16088 N Friant Rd

7:24 a.m. at Via Mira Bella

7:33 a.m. at Bella Vista @ Mailboxes

7:45 a.m. at Burroughs & Marcus

7:47 a.m. at Flemming & Waldby

7:49 a.m. at Friant & Root

Local COVID-19 resource links:

