COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified to provide grab-and-go meals at all school sites

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District say they will continue to provide meals for students during the school closure.

All Fresno Unified school sites will be distributing meals to students and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Starting on Thursday, Mar. 19, food distribution will be available at the 18 sites listed below from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays. 

  • Addams Elementary School
  • Ahwahnee Middle School
  • Columbia Elementary School
  • Computech Middle School
  • Cooper Academy
  • Figarden Elementary School
  • Fort Miller Middle School
  • Hamilton K-8 School
  • Kings Canyon Middle School
  • Lincoln Elementary School
  • Scandinavian Middle School
  • Sequoia Middle School
  • Tehipite Middle School
  • Tenaya Middle School
  • Terronez Middle School
  • Tioga Middle School
  • Wawona K-8 School
  • Yosemite Middle School

All food distribution will continue to be on a grab-and-go basis. Parent and staff updates can be found on the district’s website at fresnounified.org  For questions, call Fresno Unified’s COVID-19 call center on (559) 457-3395.

In Clovis Unified School District, walk-up or drive-through meal service will continue through to Apr. 3. Meal pick up is available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The pick-up sites are:

  • Clovis Elementary School
  • Cole Elementary School
  • Fancher Creek Elementary School
  • Mickey Cox Elementary School
  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • Miramonte Elementary School
  • Mountain View Elementary School
  • Nelson Elementary School
  • Pinedale Elementary School
  • Sierra Vista Elementary School
  • Tarpey Elementary School
  • Temperance-Kutner Elementary School
  • Valley Oak Elementary School
  • Weldon Elementary School
  • Clark Intermediate School
  • Kastner Intermediate School
  • Buchanan Intermediate School
  • Clovis West High School
  • Clovis East High School
  • Clovis North High School

Starting Wednesday, meals will also be dropped off by bus at the following locations:

  • 7:10 a.m. at Barstow & DeWolf
  • 6:40 a.m. at Vin Rose LN @ N 41 Frontage Road
  • 7:27 a.m. at 6207 E Clinton
  • 7:37 a.m. at E Huntington & S Waverly
  • 7:40 a.m. at Belmont Frtg & N Sabre (Ponding Basin)
  • 7:37 a.m. at E Huntington & S Waverly
  • 7:29 a.m. at Fancher @ Turner
  • 7:30 a.m. at Mckenzie @ Rector Wy
  • 7:32 a.m. at Belmont @ Sanders CT
  • 7:33 a.m. at 7902 E Belmont @ Dewolf
  • 7:35 a.m. at Locan @ Belmont
  • 7:37 a.m. at 7261 E Tulare @ Dirt Field
  • 7:40 a.m. at 6870 Kings Canyon Rd
  • 7:42 a.m. at N Douglas & E Kerckhoff
  • 7:40 a.m. at Inyo @ Shelly Golden Dawn
  • 7:43 a.m. at N Burgan & N Armstrong (Pump Station)
  • 7:39 a.m. at N Burgan & E Inyo
  • 7:41 a.m. at N Burgan & E Balch
  • 7:50 a.m. at Iowa @ Cimarron
  • 7:18 a.m. at 16088 N Friant Rd
  • 7:24 a.m. at Via Mira Bella
  • 7:33 a.m. at Bella Vista @ Mailboxes
  • 7:45 a.m. at Burroughs & Marcus
  • 7:47 a.m. at Flemming & Waldby
  • 7:49 a.m. at Friant & Root

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know