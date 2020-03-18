Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified to provide grab-and-go meals at all school sites

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District say they will continue to provide meals for students during the school closure.
All Fresno Unified school sites will be distributing meals to students and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Wednesday.
Starting on Thursday, Mar. 19, food distribution will be available at the 18 sites listed below from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays.
- Addams Elementary School
- Ahwahnee Middle School
- Columbia Elementary School
- Computech Middle School
- Cooper Academy
- Figarden Elementary School
- Fort Miller Middle School
- Hamilton K-8 School
- Kings Canyon Middle School
- Lincoln Elementary School
- Scandinavian Middle School
- Sequoia Middle School
- Tehipite Middle School
- Tenaya Middle School
- Terronez Middle School
- Tioga Middle School
- Wawona K-8 School
- Yosemite Middle School
All food distribution will continue to be on a grab-and-go basis. Parent and staff updates can be found on the district’s website at fresnounified.org For questions, call Fresno Unified’s COVID-19 call center on (559) 457-3395.
In Clovis Unified School District, walk-up or drive-through meal service will continue through to Apr. 3. Meal pick up is available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The pick-up sites are:
- Clovis Elementary School
- Cole Elementary School
- Fancher Creek Elementary School
- Mickey Cox Elementary School
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Miramonte Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Nelson Elementary School
- Pinedale Elementary School
- Sierra Vista Elementary School
- Tarpey Elementary School
- Temperance-Kutner Elementary School
- Valley Oak Elementary School
- Weldon Elementary School
- Clark Intermediate School
- Kastner Intermediate School
- Buchanan Intermediate School
- Clovis West High School
- Clovis East High School
- Clovis North High School
Starting Wednesday, meals will also be dropped off by bus at the following locations:
- 7:10 a.m. at Barstow & DeWolf
- 6:40 a.m. at Vin Rose LN @ N 41 Frontage Road
- 7:27 a.m. at 6207 E Clinton
- 7:37 a.m. at E Huntington & S Waverly
- 7:40 a.m. at Belmont Frtg & N Sabre (Ponding Basin)
- 7:29 a.m. at Fancher @ Turner
- 7:30 a.m. at Mckenzie @ Rector Wy
- 7:32 a.m. at Belmont @ Sanders CT
- 7:33 a.m. at 7902 E Belmont @ Dewolf
- 7:35 a.m. at Locan @ Belmont
- 7:37 a.m. at 7261 E Tulare @ Dirt Field
- 7:40 a.m. at 6870 Kings Canyon Rd
- 7:42 a.m. at N Douglas & E Kerckhoff
- 7:40 a.m. at Inyo @ Shelly Golden Dawn
- 7:43 a.m. at N Burgan & N Armstrong (Pump Station)
- 7:39 a.m. at N Burgan & E Inyo
- 7:41 a.m. at N Burgan & E Balch
- 7:50 a.m. at Iowa @ Cimarron
- 7:18 a.m. at 16088 N Friant Rd
- 7:24 a.m. at Via Mira Bella
- 7:33 a.m. at Bella Vista @ Mailboxes
- 7:45 a.m. at Burroughs & Marcus
- 7:47 a.m. at Flemming & Waldby
- 7:49 a.m. at Friant & Root
