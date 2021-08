FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno will bring forward a plan to start rapid-testing staff members for COVID-19, according to an announcement by Mayor Jerry Dyer on Wednesday.

Dyer stopped short of requiring staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – but added that only non-vaccinated staff members would be required to be tested for COVID-19.

A date for the new policy to come into force is yet to be announced.

You can watch Mayor Jerry Dyer’s press conference in the video player above.