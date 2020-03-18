Fresno Superior Court plans to dramatically reduce capacity due to Coronavirus

COVID-19 Information

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Superior Court has requested an emergency order from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to substantially reduce operations.

If the request is granted there will be no more than seven courtrooms in operation among the four courthouse locations. The court will only handle essential legal matters during this time.

Anyone having business before the Court should visit the court’s website for specific details.

In the event a specific issue is not addressed on the website, please contact the court’s main phone line before you come in person.

The Court has taken this preventative measure in response to the COVID-19 federal, state and local medical directives to protect the health and safety of court users and staff.

