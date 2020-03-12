Fresno State suspends on-campus instruction due to COVID-19 fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State is suspending in-person, on-campus classes, effective Monday, March 16, to transition to virtual instruction and includes classes offered at its Visalia campus due to COVID-19 fears.

Virtual instruction is set to begin on Friday, March 20, the university said.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Online classes that have been ongoing since the beginning of the spring semester will continue as scheduled.

Some courses will continue to meet in person between March 16 through 19 and beyond if alternative instruction is not appropriate, the university said. These courses include laboratory, performing arts and kinesiology courses, and campus farm activities.

Fresno State said it expects to resume normal operations on April 27, however that could change depending on the status of the situation.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.