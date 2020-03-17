Fresno State not conducting commencement ceremonies

FILE – Graduates celebrate their achievements in this May 18, 2019 image. On the Fresno State web site, President Castro pledged to “continue to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation.”

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State announced they we will not be conducting commencement ceremonies in May as originally scheduled.

Fresno State said, “This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly. We will continue to explore how and when to celebrate commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation.”

The changes to campus operations as a result of the accelerated social distancing measures will be the following, effective Wednesday.

Duration of Virtual Instruction: Given the current circumstances, and in close consultation with the CSU Chancellor’s Office and my cabinet members, Provost Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and I have determined that virtual instruction, which will begin this Friday, March 20, will remain in effect through the end of the spring semester, ending on May 22, 2020. Scope of Virtual Instruction: We will transition all face-to-face instruction of courses to virtual instruction, effective March 20, including laboratory classes and courses in areas such as performing arts, arts and kinesiology. University Farm Laboratory: Agricultural operations will continue on our farm, and social distancing will be maintained in all mission-critical operations. Degree completion: Students who have registered to graduate at the end of the spring semester will be able to complete the semester and graduate, subject to the completion of requirements. Commencement: Unfortunately, we will not be conducting commencement ceremonies in May as originally scheduled. This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly. We will continue to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation. Library: Beginning Friday, March 20, use of the Madden Library will be limited to essential services including the DISCOVERe Hub and other library resources (including the Center of Faculty Excellence) that are focused on supporting delivery of virtual instruction. Studying, researching and other usual activities will no longer be permitted in the library, including by community patrons, due to social distancing requirements. Additional library resources available during virtual instruction can be found here. Campus Dining: Limited to-go food options will be offered solely in the Residence Dining Hall, which is open to all campus community members while advised social distancing is maintained. Student Housing: While the majority of our 900 student residents have already returned home, those who remain living on campus as of today and can return home are encouraged to do so by Friday, March 20. For those students who wish to remain in Student Housing and may need access to technology for receiving virtual instruction: we will continue to provide housing and meals for our students who need to remain on campus through the end of the spring semester, unless directed otherwise by the Fresno County Department of Public Health. We are here to help: housing@csufresno.edu. For those who decide to move out now: Fresno State Housing will refund a prorated amount of your remaining room and board plans based upon your official check-out date. Student Recreation Center: As announced yesterday, only offices within the center will remain open at this time. Vintage Days: Unfortunately, this popular, annual student-run event has been canceled based on guidance from public health officials.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

