Fresno State loans low-temp freezer to CRMC, can hold up to 95,000 COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State will be providing a low-temperature freezer to Community Medical Centers, capable of holding up to 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Monday.

The freezer, purchased for use by the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Fresno State, was previously in the Jordan Agricultural Research Center.

Fresno State and Community Medical Centers came to an agreement to allow for a loan of the equipment, and Community Medical Centers picked up the freezer on Dec. 7, transporting it to Downtown Fresno where it will be ready for use when the vaccines arrive.

“We thank Fresno State for its generosity and all our community partners that have helped us meet the unique challenges of this pandemic,” said Matt Joslin, vice president for Community Medical Centers. “We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with the University and their willingness to work with us to help solve critical issues in our community. Their efforts will make a significant, positive impact for the health care providers in our region.”