Fresno State, California State Universities to require COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus learning in the fall

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California State Universities announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all on-campus faculty, staff and students beginning in the fall 2021 term.
The announcement is contingent on the full approval of vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration and accessibility of those vaccines at the time of approval.
“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”
Fresno State is part of the California State University system.