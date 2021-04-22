Fresno State, California State Universities to require COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus learning in the fall

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California State Universities announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all on-campus faculty, staff and students beginning in the fall 2021 term.

The announcement is contingent on the full approval of vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration and accessibility of those vaccines at the time of approval.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

Fresno State is part of the California State University system.