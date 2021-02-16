Fresno senior living residents get COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – After a year living under isolation and harsh restrictions, the residents and employees at Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fresno celebrated Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“It’s been very difficult because we’re not only restricted from seeing our families but also our friends here. I’m seeing we’re all snapping back,” said Teri Scott, a resident at paintbrush who received her second dose of the vaccine during Tuesday’s clinic.

By the end of the clinic, all 82 residents at Paintbrush were vaccinated, whether it’s their first or second dose. There will be one more clinic in a few weeks to ensure all residents and employees have received their second dose.

Executive Director Jennifer Vasquez says, up until now, she and her coworkers and residents at Paintbrush felt like they were stuck in a waiting game. Now that a vaccine is finally available, hope is on the horizon.

“Residents have, at times, had to live in quarantine, which has been very hard on them. We feel like we’re finally starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

After Tuesday, the residents and staff members at Paintbrush will focus on the next clinic – set to take place in a few weeks.