Fresno ranks second in state for number of COVID related hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Central Valley hospitals continue to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 hospitalizations than the rest of California.

According to state data, Fresno ranks second highest numerically for COVID-19 related hospitalizations with over 300 patients. Los Angeles County ranks first with over 630 patients.

“On a per-capita basis, the Valley is getting hit incredibly hard,” said Northern and Central California Hospital Council Vice President David Bacci.

Bacci said the data from the state doesn’t tell the full story because Los Angeles County has ten times the population.

“So if all things were equal, 3,000 people would be in the hospitals in Los Angeles County and that’s just not the case,” said Bacci. “They are at about 20% that number.”

Bacci said Kaweah Health and Community Medical Centers are treating the most COVID-19 patients out of all the California hospitals.

According to Kaweah Health’s online dashboard, the hospital has 120 COVID-19 positive patients. CMC’s dashboard shows 180 COVID-19 positive patients.

The entire county of San Francisco with a population of 900,000 population has about 50 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Bacci said Los Angeles County has over 90 hospitals, Fresno County has nine hospitals and San Francisco County has 11 hospitals.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Spokesperson Carrie Monteiro said recently there was a 35% in cases. She said the increase in cases is causing the increased strain on hospitals.

Over the past month, Monteiro said 60% of new cases are people under the age of 40.

“Those that are unvaccinated are 5 times more likely to get infected with this virus and 10 times more likely to end up in the hospital because of it,” said Monteiro. “So we encourage people to get vaccinated.”