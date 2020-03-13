Fresno Pacific University suspends in-person, on-campus classes due to fears of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University says it is temporarily suspending all in-person, on-campus classes.

The suspension will take place Monday, Mar. 16, through Saturday, Mar. 21.

Campus officials say a more detailed plan regarding the remaining semester will be announced Friday morning, Mar. 13.

While there are no reports of any member of the FPU community being diagnosed with the Coronavirus and the region is considered low-risk, cases have been reported in Fresno, Madera, and Tulare counties, part of the area the university serves, says Fresno Pacific.

“We want to proceed with an abundance of caution to protect the people we have been entrusted with,” said Fresno Pacific President Joseph Jones, Ph.D.

