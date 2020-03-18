Fresno Pacific University postpones spring commencement over COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University announced Wednesday that it has postponed its spring 2020 commencement due to concerns over COVID-19.

The commencement was set for May 9 in Selland Arena and routinely draws 7,000 people, spokesman Wayne Steffen said. Other commencement-related events postponed include the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium, which all take place at the university’s main campus in southeast Fresno.

The move by Fresno Pacific comes after Fresno State postponed its spring commencement ceremonies on Tuesday.

“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success.” Joseph Jones, Ph.D., Fresno Pacific University President

While all instruction has moved online, Fresno Pacific’s campuses in Fresno, Merced, North Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield remain open.

Residence halls on the Fresno campus remain open to students who choose to stay, though the fitness center is closed, Steffen said. The Shehadey Dining Hall is open to university community members and first responders.

Fresno Pacific plans on providing more information to the university community as it becomes available at fresno.edu/coronavirus.

