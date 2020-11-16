Fresno, Merced, and Kings counties regress into ‘Purple Tier’ which limits many businesses to outdoor-only operation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three Central Valley counties are falling back to the most restrictive tier of California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” Governor Newsom announced Monday.



Fresno, Merced, and Kings counties have regressed to the “widespread” or purple tier. This category limits retail capacity to 25% and closes food courts in malls. Additionally, the purple tier limits museums, zoos, aquariums, places of worship, movie theaters, and restaurants to outdoor-only operation.

Mariposa County remained in the yellow or least restrictive tier.



Hair salons, barbershops, and personal care services are not affected by the tier shift.

For a full breakdown of what each county allows for, go to the state’s COVID-19 website and search for your county.