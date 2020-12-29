Fresno long-term health facility first in the Valley for COVID-19 vaccinations

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Patients and workers at long term health care facilities will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Fresno’s Dycora Transitional Health & Living, Manchester, administered the COVID-19 vaccine today to around 100 residents and staff.

“Today here at Manchester, we are the first of the skilled nursings in Fresno County that we are aware of, that are getting the vaccines today,” said Julianne Williams, MPH, the Co-Founder and CEO of Dycora Transitional Health & Living.

There are seven Dycora long-term facilities in the Central Valley. Between the locations, more than 550 residents and staff were infected with COVID. Medical director, Dr. Stephen Grossman says the toll is mental as well as physical.

“It’s one thing to count the number of deaths, it’s another thing to count the number of patients that are very depressed, being in their room, 10 by 10 room for literally nine months, trying to meet all their social/psychological needs as best we can,” said Dr. Grossman.

CEO Julianne Williams and Dr. Grossman both say administering the vaccine is just a first step to a full recovery for everyone at Dycora.

“I think the important thing is to be willing to step up and take the vaccine–to set an example for our peers, for the people we work with, the people we care about,” said Dr. Grossman.

“I think the most exciting day is going to be when we are able to see our families of our residents here like they were in the past, spending all of the time that they’re used to. That is, I think, watching those reunions is going to be amazing,” said Williams.

More than half of the residents and staff elected to receive the vaccine Monday and both Dr. Grossman and Williams are leading by example by getting vaccinated.

“Hopefully, those who are reluctant will see that Dr. Grossman and I are fine and they’ll no longer have reluctance in receiving the vaccine. So, we are very excited,” said Williams.

All seven facilities are scheduled to have the vaccine clinic visit within the next few weeks and the second administration of the vaccine for this location will be given on Jan. 18th.