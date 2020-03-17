Fresno businesses figure out how to operate during a state of emergency

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced a State of Emergency Monday as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The mandate calls for the closure of all bars and places restrictions limiting the number of people allowed inside restaurants.

“The craft beer community is about bringing people together and right now that’s the worst thing we can do,” Michael Cruz the president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company said.

He said the company has closed the beer garden in its downtown location and is now only offering to-go orders.

“Right now it’s a huge huge blow to our business,” he said.

Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to rise. The state of emergency designation will bring easier access to state and federal funding, helping the city fight back against the spread of the virus.

“I want to move our city forward. I want to keep our citizens calm and get them confident that we’re going to get out of this. And the sooner we get out, the faster we’re going to recover but the first step is to get through this,” Brand said.

His mandate closes the Fresno Convention Center along with community centers, requires city employees over 65-years-old to work from home and prohibits events with more than 50 people.

“There’s a big difference whether this is a two-week thing, a two-month thing, eight-month thing, but I think overall as a society as we get used to these types of events more and more the bounce back is a lot faster,” Po Tsai the owner of Modernist said.

Local businesses are now bracing for impact and anticipating a tough road ahead.

“Right now the biggest hits are with small and local businesses, so whatever people can do to support them. I mean we’re one of them, but we’re not the only ones and there, quite frankly, are some that won’t be able to weather this storm,” Cruz said.

The city is still working on a plan to help the at-risk elderly community.

The council is scheduled to meet again Thursday morning.

