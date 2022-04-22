FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After low demand for COVID-19 testing, Fresno County will halt testing at two state-run sites.

The closure comes as the Omicron BA.2 variant becomes the most common strain locally.

The Fresno Interim Health Officer said that the Health Department suspects that 95% of COVID cases are BA.2. The variant caused havoc around the nation. While some health officials are concerned about the future, cases and hospitalizations are still low locally.

“I love the numbers, I am happy about the numbers,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “I want us to stay in the honeymoon period as long as possible but I also have to think about the future either in the fall or over the course of the mutations that this virus always brings. To say that things might get worse and when they get worse I want us to be better prepared.”

COVID cases and related hospitalizations in Fresno County are lowest since before the delta surge.

COVID testing in the county is also down. Joe Prado with the health department said the state-run sites are only running at around 20 percent capacity.

“There just isn’t a significant demand,” said Prado.

Effective today, Prado said the state is closing two of the sites including the West Hills College Site in Coalinga, and the Selma Pioneer Village site on Gonzales Parkway.

“We will still keep City College, West Fresno, Sanger, Reedley, and a Coalinga site and a Mendota site in play,” said Prado.

The West Fresno Regional Center on California Street will only test three days a week instead of five.