FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s been two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the Central Valley

On March 7th, 2020, Fresno County reported its first COVID-19 case.

The patient was believed to have returned from a Grand Princess cruise the day before.

Less than a week later, almost all Central Valley school districts announced closures as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.



Data from Fresno County shows more than 2,600 residents died from the virus.

Now two years later, there are treatments and vaccines available to help reduce transmission and hospitalizations.

“The fact that we have medication and vaccines available, and were developed so quickly and so intentively, really is a tribue to how far we have advanced in our understanding of this illness,” explained Fresno County Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra.

Reflecting back on the past couple of years, Vohra says he doesn’t believe anyone had an accurate idea of just how long this pandemic would really last.

As cases continued to spike at the time, residents were forced to put their daily lives on pause, as businesses, restaurants, and schools closed their doors during the lockdown.

“If we have to do it all over again, I think that, I would like to let people know to ‘brace yourselves,'” said Vohra.

With the darkest days of the pandemic seemingly behind us, Vohra believes we are now transitioning into an endemic.

“This virus will still be around, but it’s not going to cause the massive disruptions and the lockdowns that we’ve had to endure for the last couple of years,” said Vohra. “We’re very smart about, you know, exactly what we need to do to protect ourselves if the virus comes back in a way we declare a surge situation.”

With access to vaccines and medications, Vohra says the county is in a much better position to fight back against the virus than it was two years ago.

“There’s a lot of different medications that we can give to our COVID patients, and we’re going to be able to save a lot more lives than we were able to just two short years ago,” said Vohra.