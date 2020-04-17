Fresno County’s COVID-19 number surpasses 300 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Fresno County has passed the 300-mark Friday, according to information provided by the Department of Public Health.

Health officials said Friday the case number rose by 16 to 311 overall. Of those cases, 41 are travel-related, 103 are due to close contact with a confirmed case, 110 are through community spread, and 57 are under investigation.

The number of deaths reported remained at seven.

The Department of Public Health added that it is aware of 76 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

