Fresno County’s COVID-19 number makes its highest reported jump

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County announced its highest jump in coronavirus cases Monday showing an increase of 40 cases between one report and the next, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say there are 498 reported cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County. On Saturday, officials reported 458 cases.

Of the 498 cases, Fresno County Department of Public Health says 44 are travel related, 184 are due to close contact, 206 are community spread, and 64 are under investigation.

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased by 11 cases to 171. The number of deaths remains at seven.

