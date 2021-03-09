Fresno County’s COVID-19 case rate declining, still not enough to move into less restrictive tier

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – According to the state, Fresno County’s COVID-19 case rate is at 12.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people – not low enough for the county to move into the less restrictive Red Tier.

In order to move into the Red Tier, the county has to see no more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 people. However, if and when the state reaches its goal of administering 2,000,000 doses in underserved zip codes of the state, the criteria to move into the Red Tier rises to 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

“I’m hoping that with all of our metrics looking as good as they are, that it’ll just be a matter of a week or two for us to get into the Red Tier,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

The move into the Red Tier would allow for indoor operations to resume at a limited capacity in places like restaurants, gyms, and places of worship.

As Fresno County hopes to see its case rate decrease, it reached more than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered so far. It also received its highest weekly dose allocation this week.

The CDC released new guidelines Monday for those who are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Per CDC guidelines, if someone has been fully vaccinated, they can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask and they can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of them or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC adds that even if people are fully vaccinated, they should still continue to take precautions in public spaces like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds.

Local health professionals say while these guidelines show how effective the vaccines are, people should still be vigilant.

“That still doesn’t allow us to grow into multi-households unmasked with groups that are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, assistant dean at UCSF Fresno. “For instance, kids can’t get vaccinated right now. So if you’re just getting all together, and parents and you know that they’re all vaccinated, that doesn’t mean that the kids aren’t spreading it to each other.”