Fresno County’s COVID-19 case numbers show largest one-day jump

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to data released by the Department of Public Health, including two more deaths.
The 29-case rise pushed total case numbers to 251.
Of those cases, health officials say 37 were travel-related, 82 were due to close contact/person-to-person spread, 85 were community spread, and 47 remain under investigation.
According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, seven deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 53 people have recovered.
