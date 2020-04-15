COVID-19 Information

Fresno County’s COVID-19 case numbers show largest one-day jump

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to data released by the Department of Public Health, including two more deaths.

The 29-case rise pushed total case numbers to 251.

Of those cases, health officials say 37 were travel-related, 82 were due to close contact/person-to-person spread, 85 were community spread, and 47 remain under investigation.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, seven deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 53 people have recovered.

