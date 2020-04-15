Live Now
Fresno County’s COVID-19 case number rises; 9 new recoveries

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County stands at 265, according to a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials also say there were nine new coronavirus recoveries, making 62 overall.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, of the total case number 38 are travel-related, 88 are due to close contact with a confirmed patient, 97 are community spread, and the other 42 are under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

