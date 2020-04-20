Fresno County’s COVID-19 case number jumps by 36 cases

COVID-19 Information

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus patients in Fresno County has risen by 36 cases Monday – compared to the previous update on Saturday.

The jump is the highest between updates since provided by the Department of Public Health since they began last month. The COVID-19 case number now stands at 351.

Of the total case number, health officials say 41 are travel-related, 113 are due to close contact with a confirmed patient, 121 are through community transmission, and 76 are under investigation.

Fresno County Department of Public Health also reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and a further 35 suspected COVID-19 patients were also in the hospital. The number of deaths related to coronavirus remains at seven.

