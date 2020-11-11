Fresno County may be in Purple Tier next week as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise, officials warn

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – As the positivity rate and COVID-19 hospitalizations rise throughout California, the Central Valley is beginning to experience upward trends as well.

Tuesday’s state-wide tier update showed Fresno, Kings, and Merced counties at risk of moving back to the most restrictive Purple Tier, which would force them to shut down indoor operations at many businesses.

Case rates in those counties exceeded 7 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday that he anticipates Fresno County will be back in the Purple Tier next Tuesday.

“It’s not very surprising because we’ve seen the numbers tick up just over the last five to seven days. I think we’re going to be told that we’re in purple next week. I really do,” he said.

Fresno County’s adjusted case rate is at 8.3 daily cases per 100,000 people. Kings County’s adjusted case rate is at 8.4. Merced County’s is at 12.8.

“As we look forward to next week and we see which counties may have missed their current tier threshold this week, we anticipate if things stay the way they are, between this week and next week, over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” said California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday.

Ghaly said that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 31.6% over the last 14 days and COVID-19 ICU admissions have increased by 29.6% over the last 14 days in the state.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom said that healthcare system capacity is what they’ve been focusing on and building.

“We can run with headlines as it relates to new cases that have entered in our healthcare system, but I think capacity is the area of focus for us,” Newsom said.

According to state data, on Monday in Fresno County 112 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized. Additionally, 24 patients are suspected of having it. 30 patients with COVID-19 are in the ICU in addition to two suspected of having it.

Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said he expects hospitalizations to continue to increase.

“Over the weekend, [hospitals] admitted about 20 new patients that had coronavirus. They were able to discharge a few also, but that’s a big quantity over the weekend, and I think that is going to continue,” Vohra said.

He said that there were only 10 free ICU beds in the county, but added that there are patients with illnesses other than COVID-19 taking up those beds.

“I’m worried that the hospitalizations and the ICU admits are going to create some real challenges for our hospital partners.”

David Bacci, regional vice president of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California, said they’re preparing.

“We are making sure that we have the necessary PPE that all of our hospitals need, the necessary medications and we’re taking a really close look right now at making sure that we’re going to have enough staff to get us through the winter as well,” Bacci said.

