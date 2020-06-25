Fresno County tops 4,000 total COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Health Officials reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, raising the total reported cases above the 4,000-case benchmark to 4,053.
In the last 24 hours, health officials say they performed 2,125 COVID-19 tests. Those tests bring Fresno County’s positive test rate to 8.05%, down slightly from Wednesday’s positive test rate of 8.07% but just above the 8% threshold laid out by Governor Gavin Newsom for California counties to continue re-opening.
Additionally, officials reported 38 recoveries bringing the total recovered to 1,104. No new deaths were reported. The county’s active case count stands at 2,878.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
