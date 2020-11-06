Fresno County supervisors, staff, in quarantine following COVID-19 diagnosis

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – All Fresno County supervisors, as well as all staff who work in the county’s Hall of Records building, are in quarantine Thursday following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis from someone who works in that building, according to Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The identity of the person who contracted COVID-19 is not being made public.

Supervisor Magsig says he will take a COVID-19 test on Friday. The status of the other four supervisors is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.