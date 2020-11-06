Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau has COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau says he has COVID-19.

Brandau confirmed the news Friday morning after the Board of Supervisors, as well as all staff who work in the county’s Hall of Records building, announced they were in quarantine Thursday due to an exposure.

Brandau tested positive Thursday. He is following doctors orders to self-quarantine for 10 days, according to a press release.

County Health officials are tracing everyone who came in contact with him.

This is a developing story.

