Fresno County Superintendent of Schools office to hold press conference over COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday over COVID-19.

Officials will be sharing the current information on protocols school districts are taking to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Superintendents from Fresno, Clovis, Central, Sanger and Kings Canyon unified school districts, with the potential for more, will be in attendance.

