Fresno County still seeing significant number of COVID-19 cases as statewide masking mandate ends

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – California’s indoor mask mandate ends Tuesday for people who are fully vaccinated.

Masks will still be required in some places like schools and public transportation regardless of vaccination status. The change comes as COVID-19 cases go down in California.

Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno says the state is seeing a dramatic decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. While cases are decreasing in Fresno County, Banh says the county is still seeing a significant number of cases and is lagging behind the rest of the state.

Fresno County is offering monoclonal antibody treatments for those who have a weakened immune response, or those who are not able to get the vaccine.

