Fresno County set to distribute over 37,000 rapid at-home COVID testing kits, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced on Friday that over 37,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests would be distributed throughout the county as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Officials say the test kits arrived on Friday and that the Department of Public Health would be distributing them to those in “vulnerable zip codes.”

“By making these at-home test kits available through our local health department, we are providing residents additional options and peace of mind if they need to get tested quickly,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer for Fresno County.

Officials with the Department of Public Health say increasing testing capacity is part of a broader effort to combat the latest rise in cases.

Authorities are also asking the public to get vaccinated, wear a face mask and get their booster shot when eligible as a way to prevent the virus from spreading too.

“Getting vaccinated, using masks, and getting tested remain the three critical actions that individuals can take to keep themselves and their loved ones protected against COVID-19,” says Vohra.