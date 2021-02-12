Fresno County sees improvement in vaccine allocation, who could get vaccinated in March

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County reached the milestone of administering 100,000 doses so far, said Joe Prado with the County Department of Public Health.

He said they received 19,000 doses this week and are expecting another 18,000 doses next week.

For the rest of February, the county will be focusing on those who are 65 and older, Prado said.

“I think that whole allocation is really going to increase in the month of March,” he said.

If allocations continue to increase, Prado said they hope to focus more on agriculture workers and those who work in education in March.

This week, the county wrapped up its initiative to administer 3,000 farm and ag workers using three different models.

Prado said of those who were offered the vaccine, about 80 to 90% chose to get it.

“There was a young individual there. I asked him, ‘Why are you getting vaccinated today?’ and he said, ‘There’s been COVID in my family and it’s my responsibility to protect my family,’” Prado said.

For first responders, those who have chosen to opt in has not been as high.

Prado said they offered 8,000 doses for first responders, but they allocated only 4,000 given vaccine hesitancy. Of those 4,000, 3,000 were administered.

“I think that speaks to vaccine hesitancy at this time,” Prado said.

For this week, Prado said they’re looking at those who filled out the vaccine interest form to book some appointments.

But starting the week of Feb. 23, he said they’re going to be trying out MyTurn.

Prado added that starting Thursday and Friday of next week, Gaston Middle School is expected to open as a vaccine site.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Fresno on Wednesday and announced the OptumServe testing site in Reedley will soon be a vaccine site too. Prado said they’re finalizing the details on an exact date for when it will start offering doses.