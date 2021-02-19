Fresno County sees an increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation, appointments open at fairgrounds

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County is expecting to receive 21,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Joe Prado with the County Department of Public Health.

It’s a 3,000 dose increase – from its 18,000-dose allocation this week.

He said the state is now allocating doses by counties’ 65-years and older population, and its population of agriculture, education, and emergency service workers.

“With this new allocation formula, we did result in a net increase in our weekly allocation,” Prado said. “You write your planning number of doses in pencil. So we’re going to look at a 20,000 dose a week allocation these coming weeks.”

However, 7,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine didn’t arrive in the county this week due to severe weather, Prado said.

Fortunately, he said they had doses in their refrigerators that they could distribute to providers for this week. He added that if the county receives those 7,800 doses by Monday or Tuesday of next week, they don’t anticipate a significant impact.

“It is a reminder to all of us how sensitive this distribution system is,” he said.

The delay in vaccine didn’t just occur in the Central Valley, but throughout the state.

“Primarily an issue with Moderna vaccines, 702,000 doses have been impacted by the weather,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. “We don’t have the exact dates, a lot that were going to arrive today didn’t so there is going to be some adjustment.”

The increase in the allocation for next week allowed the county to open up 9,000 appointments at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov.